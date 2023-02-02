Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $87,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5,459.3% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $14.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $743.13. The company had a trading volume of 85,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $732.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $695.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $779.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at $780,522.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,213 shares of company stock worth $14,071,258. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $851.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $798.65.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading

