Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.02-10.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.71. Regal Rexnord also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.05-$10.85 EPS.

Shares of RRX stock traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.73. 1,065,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,806. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $166.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.66. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RRX. Wolfe Research lowered Regal Rexnord from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Regal Rexnord to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRX. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $702,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $3,124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $5,758,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

