Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.05-$10.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.71. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Regal Rexnord also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.02-10.85 EPS.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

NYSE:RRX traded up $13.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.81. 1,070,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,409. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $165.45.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 24.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RRX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Regal Rexnord from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Regal Rexnord to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $978,777,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,975,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $266,837,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,153,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,939,000 after acquiring an additional 93,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,112,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.