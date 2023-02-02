Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Announces Earnings Results

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Regal Rexnord updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.05-$10.85 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $10.02-10.85 EPS.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE RRX traded up $3.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.73. 1,065,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,859. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $166.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRX. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $383,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 34.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $347,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the third quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 22.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Regal Rexnord to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

