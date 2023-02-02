Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $97.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.33. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

