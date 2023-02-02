Raymond James Weighs in on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $4.54 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$99.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$106.23.

TSE:CP opened at C$103.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$105.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$101.52. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$86.12 and a 52 week high of C$111.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.75, for a total value of C$169,118.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,569,850.47. In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.75, for a total transaction of C$169,118.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,569,850.47. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.16, for a total transaction of C$642,972.47. Insiders sold a total of 12,517 shares of company stock worth $1,324,825 in the last three months.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

