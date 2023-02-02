Raymond James Raises Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $174.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VLO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.87.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $136.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.57. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 51.94%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 22.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.46%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

