Raymond James Cuts Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $212.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered shares of Chevron from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.10.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 1.5 %

Chevron stock opened at $171.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. Chevron has a 52-week low of $130.52 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.43. The firm has a market cap of $331.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron will post 15.62 EPS for the current year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 261,172 shares of company stock worth $47,356,041. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.