Raymond James Boosts Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target to $92.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $56.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

NYSE SMG opened at $80.52 on Thursday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $147.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.02). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 38.78% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.42 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $3,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,907,669.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 77,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $4,474,224.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,472,222 shares in the company, valued at $833,455,264.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $3,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,907,669.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,842 shares of company stock valued at $11,174,189. 27.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 208.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 453.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

