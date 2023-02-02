Raydium Trading 5.1% Higher This Week (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Raydium token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Raydium has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $41.50 million and $6.05 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.23 or 0.00409551 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,754.72 or 0.28747462 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.11 or 0.00532457 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 175,754,642 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

