RAMP Price Tops $0.0859 on Major Exchanges (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. RAMP has a market capitalization of $11.30 million and $27,619.98 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0859 or 0.00000360 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.84 or 0.00410673 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,867.59 or 0.28826211 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.01 or 0.00554102 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s genesis date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com.

Buying and Selling RAMP

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

