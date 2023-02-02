Radient Technologies (CVE:RTI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Radient Technologies Inc. (CVE:RTI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 221000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.70 million and a PE ratio of -0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.79.

Radient Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes, manufactures, sells, and distributes cannabis materials in Canada and internationally. It offers vape cartridges or dabs, cannabis oil, standardized cannabinoid ingredients, cannabis extracts, and cannabis formulations. The company also provides extraction services for the extraction, purification, and isolation of cannabinoids for third parties.

