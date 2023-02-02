QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.08

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.08 and last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 16280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QNST shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on QuinStreet from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $143.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.50 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 9.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 11.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in QuinStreet by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in QuinStreet by 14.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

