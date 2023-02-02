Quantum (QUA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $181,045.33

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $5,602.30 and $181,045.33 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010019 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00048354 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00029151 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00019287 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004188 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00221192 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,052.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.