Quantum (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, Quantum has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $5,602.19 and approximately $181,033.82 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010143 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00048392 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00029093 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000210 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00019218 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00221206 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,052.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

