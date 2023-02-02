Quantstamp Price Tops $0.0160 on Major Exchanges (QSP)

Quantstamp (QSP) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Quantstamp has a market cap of $11.43 million and $227,482.14 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.00409049 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,840.73 or 0.28712253 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.91 or 0.00557856 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants.Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.