Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 960 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 84.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WWE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.20.

NYSE WWE opened at $86.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.15. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $47.72 and a one year high of $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.13 and its 200-day moving average is $74.49.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $304.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.73 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.64% and a net margin of 17.29%. Equities research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company. The firm is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming, filmed entertainment, live events, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

