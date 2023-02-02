Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 3,184 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Avnet were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Avnet during the third quarter valued at $48,490,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 157.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 663,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,456,000 after acquiring an additional 405,817 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 37.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,925,000 after acquiring an additional 292,882 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the second quarter valued at $10,561,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 72.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 522,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,424,000 after acquiring an additional 219,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Trading Up 2.2 %

AVT stock opened at $46.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day moving average is $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Avnet had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Avnet Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.