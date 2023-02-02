Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 19,559 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,559 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLOK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 1,047.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,181,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468,669 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 893.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,316,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,693 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 19,204,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 307.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,197,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 5,184.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,490,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.76.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

