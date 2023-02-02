Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 12,941 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,941 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after buying an additional 1,278,193 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after buying an additional 136,741 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,127,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,560,000 after buying an additional 834,564 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,608,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,479,000 after buying an additional 5,406,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in KeyCorp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,125,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,773,000 after purchasing an additional 205,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

KeyCorp Trading Up 3.2 %

KeyCorp stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.83. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.71%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

