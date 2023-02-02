Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,007 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Trading Down 0.0 %

nVent Electric stock opened at $39.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.30. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $40.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.11.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $3,810,792.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,976.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $109,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,888.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $3,810,792.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,976.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.