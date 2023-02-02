Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $902,000 Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 43.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 88.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 50.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 39.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CSGP stock opened at $79.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $85.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.42.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

