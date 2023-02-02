Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,085 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 10.5% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in Citigroup by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Citigroup by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $52.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.84. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The company has a market cap of $101.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.