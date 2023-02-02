Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after acquiring an additional 741,156 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after acquiring an additional 359,698 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 53.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 941,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,829,000 after acquiring an additional 328,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 483.9% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,386,000 after acquiring an additional 322,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, CBRE Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

BYD stock opened at $62.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $72.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $976,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,211,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $2,779,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,744,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,960,532.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $976,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,905 shares in the company, valued at $24,211,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 521,286 shares of company stock valued at $30,498,575 in the last ninety days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

