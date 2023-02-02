Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 3,348 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $467,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 761,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,293,000 after acquiring an additional 13,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.89.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $151.87 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $97.61 and a 52-week high of $153.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.70.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $2.26. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

