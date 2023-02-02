Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Stock Position Cut by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,821,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,135 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Qualtrics International worth $18,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XM. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 338.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 16.5% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International Stock Up 7.5 %

Qualtrics International stock opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.18. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $32.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Qualtrics International

Several research firms have recently commented on XM. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.