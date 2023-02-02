QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. QUALCOMM updated its Q2 guidance to $2.05-2.25 EPS.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.85. The company had a trading volume of 17,169,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,945,084. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $192.10. The stock has a market cap of $151.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.70 and its 200 day moving average is $125.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.46.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

