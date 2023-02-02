Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $600-640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $725.88 million. Qorvo also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.15 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.96.

Qorvo Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of Qorvo stock traded down $6.56 on Thursday, reaching $106.97. 3,848,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,784. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $139.70. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.47.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter worth approximately $389,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter worth approximately $787,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Qorvo by 38.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 1.7% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Further Reading

