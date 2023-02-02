Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Lowered by US Capital Advisors

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.64.

Targa Resources Price Performance

NYSE TRGP opened at $74.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 70.36 and a beta of 2.30. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $55.56 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.48.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.02%.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the second quarter worth $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,049.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,262,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,186 shares of company stock worth $530,185 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 132.08%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.