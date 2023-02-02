Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Lifted by Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a report issued on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut First Quantum Minerals to a “sell” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. CIBC upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.52.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$30.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.41. The company has a market cap of C$21.25 billion and a PE ratio of 13.46. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$18.67 and a 12-month high of C$45.38.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 30,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.90, for a total transaction of C$956,818.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,161 shares in the company, valued at C$1,519,074.90.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

