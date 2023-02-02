Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teledyne Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $4.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.62. The consensus estimate for Teledyne Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $19.22 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.70 EPS.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.33.

NYSE TDY opened at $429.67 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $325.00 and a 52 week high of $493.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $410.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.46.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total value of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,527,760.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total value of $618,601.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,656.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total value of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,527,760.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,982 shares of company stock worth $11,309,810. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

