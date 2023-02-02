Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Increased by Analyst

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PulteGroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.73. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $7.06 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

PHM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.54.

PulteGroup Trading Up 2.7 %

PHM opened at $58.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $58.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 130.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 115.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

