Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Corning Incorporated Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Corning in a report released on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Corning’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corning’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GLW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

NYSE:GLW opened at $35.28 on Thursday. Corning has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 140,098 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

