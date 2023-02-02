Puzo Michael J Trims Stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Puzo Michael J cut its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Nestlé accounts for approximately 3.3% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $8,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,120,000 after purchasing an additional 115,691 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 106,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R bought a new position in Nestlé in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,160,000. Saybrook Capital NC increased its position in Nestlé by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 63,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in Nestlé by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSRGY stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.67. 191,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,597. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $102.78 and a fifty-two week high of $133.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSRGY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nestlé from CHF 126 to CHF 115 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 126 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.14.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

