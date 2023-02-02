Puzo Michael J Sells 200 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Puzo Michael J decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $182.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,496,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675,864. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $191.34. The stock has a market cap of $166.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.94 and its 200 day moving average is $169.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.35.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Further Reading

