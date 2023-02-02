Puzo Michael J Purchases 485 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Puzo Michael J increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,043 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Illumina by 72.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $220.90. 279,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,174. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $371.16.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.32.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $106,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,016.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $499,481. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

