Puzo Michael J Has $6.49 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Puzo Michael J trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 2.5% of Puzo Michael J’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 10.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $6,405,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,172 shares of company stock valued at $47,356,041. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.56. 2,342,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,894,066. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.43. The company has a market capitalization of $327.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.52 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.10.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

