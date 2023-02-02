Puzo Michael J Cuts Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Puzo Michael J decreased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after buying an additional 340,939 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,906,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $526,066,000 after buying an additional 61,666 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,209,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $464,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25,111 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,706,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $367,703,000 after purchasing an additional 24,056 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,656,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,649,000 after purchasing an additional 880,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of APTV stock traded up $5.43 on Thursday, reaching $120.18. 773,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,743. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $147.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.93.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.24. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.44.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

