Puzo Michael J Buys 281 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 2.1% of Puzo Michael J’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,555,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,095,399,000 after purchasing an additional 316,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,757,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,202 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,038,483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $997,053,000 after acquiring an additional 789,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,152,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $929,277,000 after acquiring an additional 502,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $3.19 on Thursday, reaching $87.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,006,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,635,031. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.62. The company has a market cap of $141.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.35, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.96.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.13.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

