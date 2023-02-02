PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Stock Price Up 8.2%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.01 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 56,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,268,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

PureCycle Technologies Trading Up 11.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

