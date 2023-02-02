PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

PulteGroup has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. PulteGroup has a payout ratio of 9.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PulteGroup to earn $8.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

Shares of PHM opened at $58.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.62. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $58.65.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHM. Barclays raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

