PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. PTC had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. PTC updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

PTC Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ PTC traded up $3.23 on Wednesday, reaching $138.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,989. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $139.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on PTC from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on PTC from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on PTC from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.56.

Insider Activity at PTC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $36,847,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,712,998 shares in the company, valued at $934,892,487.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $340,526.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,758.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $36,847,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,712,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,892,487.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 485,488 shares of company stock worth $59,597,218 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of PTC by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PTC by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

