PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. PTC had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. PTC updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
PTC Trading Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ PTC traded up $3.23 on Wednesday, reaching $138.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,989. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $139.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on PTC from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on PTC from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on PTC from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.56.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of PTC by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PTC by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.
PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.
