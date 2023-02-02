PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Given New $160.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on PTC from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on PTC from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.80.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $138.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. PTC has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $139.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $340,526.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,758.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $340,526.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,758.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $229,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,704,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,197,897.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,488 shares of company stock valued at $58,613,618 in the last 90 days. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 24.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,044,000 after buying an additional 32,060 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in PTC by 34.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 15,646 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of PTC by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

