PT Gudang Garam Tbk (OTC:GDNGY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PT Gudang Garam Tbk (OTC:GDNGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
PT Gudang Garam Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of OTC:GDNGY opened at $6.55 on Thursday. PT Gudang Garam Tbk has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $9.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82.
About PT Gudang Garam Tbk
