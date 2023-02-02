PT Gudang Garam Tbk (OTC:GDNGY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PT Gudang Garam Tbk (OTC:GDNGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PT Gudang Garam Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:GDNGY opened at $6.55 on Thursday. PT Gudang Garam Tbk has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $9.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82.

About PT Gudang Garam Tbk

PT Gudang Garam Tbk produces and sells cigarettes in Indonesia and internationally. The company operates through Cigarettes, Paperboards, and Others segments. It offers hand-rolled, machine-made, and klobot clove cigarettes. The company markets its products under the Gudang Garam Family, Surya Family, GG Family, and other brand names.

