ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 121.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 443,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,858 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,309,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,300,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,009,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,420,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA TBT opened at $27.39 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $39.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.81.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

