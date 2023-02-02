ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 0.17% of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter worth about $1,756,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $59.21 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $33.19 and a 12-month high of $104.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.93.

See Also

