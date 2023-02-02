Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Purchased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after acquiring an additional 855,747 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,992.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 762,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,956,000 after acquiring an additional 726,477 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $19,723,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,615,000 after purchasing an additional 251,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,136,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,855,000 after purchasing an additional 209,370 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFG opened at $92.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.07.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

