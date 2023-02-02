Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,808 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 660.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 8,030,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974,786 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,941,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,004 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 929.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,097,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,421 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 927,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,835,000 after acquiring an additional 550,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,147,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.40 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.33 and a twelve month high of $91.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.54 and its 200 day moving average is $91.51.

