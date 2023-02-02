Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $864,000 Stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 30.0% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its position in Barings BDC by 61.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

BBDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

NYSE BBDC opened at $8.76 on Thursday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.35 million, a PE ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $56.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.43 million. Equities analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 331.03%.

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

