Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $577,000 Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $247.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.70. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $265.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

